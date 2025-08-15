LOGIN
Operation Sindoor: Indian army deploys 3-tier counter infiltration grid

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 24:14 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 24:14 IST
As part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army has established a robust three-tier counter-infiltration grid along sensitive border areas to block militant entry.

