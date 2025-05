On May 10th, after four days of cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, both countries agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. However, within hours of the announcement, Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement. Explosions were heard in some areas of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control. On WION WideAngle, we explain how the Indian Armed Forces conducted military strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. How did two nuclear-armed nations come to the brink of war? Will Pakistan adhere to the ceasefire, and will the ceasefire hold?