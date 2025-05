India has carried out its most expansive and high-tech anti-terror mission to date, "Operation Sindoor", striking 9 locations in Pakistan and PoK, including the terror headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Among the targets were Bahawalpur, home to Jaish chief Masood Azhar, and Muridke, Lashkar’s ideological base linked to 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed. The strikes aimed to dismantle Pakistan’s deep-rooted terror infrastructure and expose the Pakistan Army’s support to terrorists.