/Operation Sindoor: General Anil Chauhan on key aspects of India's strategy

Fresh attention has returned to Pakistan's Kirana Hills, a site long associated with the country's strategic nuclear infrastructure, after former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan shed light on what happened during Operation Sindoor. According to Chauhan, an Indian loitering munition likely struck the Kirana Hills area, but it was not the intended target. He said the munition had been searching for radar systems around Sargodha and appears to have hit one of the hills after failing to locate its designated target within its operational window.