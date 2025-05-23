LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 23, 2025, 20:17 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 20:17 IST
Operation Sindoor delegation plane delayed as Moscow airport shut after drone attack
Videos May 23, 2025, 20:17 IST

Operation Sindoor delegation plane delayed as Moscow airport shut after drone attack

Chaos ensued when a flight in which DMK MP Kanimozhi led delegation was travelling was forced to circle in the air for an extended period during her t

Trending Topics

trending videos