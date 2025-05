The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes early Wednesday, calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them. After India launched "Operation Sindoor" and carried out strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers reacted to India's military strikes.