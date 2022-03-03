Operation Ganga | 18 flights scheduled in next 24 hours: MEA

Mar 03, 2022, 08:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
'Pace of operation Ganga continues to accelerate . During the last 24 hours, at least 15 flights have landed in India bringing back more than 3000 Indians,' says MEA during a press briefing.
Read in App