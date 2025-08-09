Published: Aug 09, 2025, 17:59 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 17:59 IST
Operation Akhal: Report: Nine soldiers injured during the Operation Akhal
An intense encounter is underway in South Kashmir’s Kulgam area. Two Army jawans have been killed and two others injured in overnight firing between Friday and Saturday. So far, ten Army personnel have been injured in the ongoing operations. Over five terrorists have been killed, with more believed to be hiding in the dense forests.