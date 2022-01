Eminent aerospace engineer and rocket scientist Dr S Somanath was been appointed as the new chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) a few days ago. He was also appointed as Secretary of the Department of Space for a joint tenure of three years. He succeeded Kailasavadivoo Sivan as the occupant of the position. WION spoke to Dr S Somanath on his new role and his top priorities as the Chairman of ISRO.