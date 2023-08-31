OpenAI's revenue projected to surpass $1 bn in next 12 months

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Microsoft-backed OpenAI is rewriting the revenue rulebook. In a startling surge, OpenAI's monthly income has catapulted from 28 million dollars to 80 million dollars within a year. This meteoric rise owes its momentum to ChatGPT, famed for generating prose and poetry on command.

