/OpenAI Tests ADs & Go Users in US; Paid ChatGPT Plans Stay AD-Free

OpenAI has begun testing ads for ChatGPT users on its Free and Go subscription tiers in the US. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company said that ads do not influence ChatGPT’s answers and are clearly labelled as sponsored, with visual separation from responses. OpenAI said the goal of introducing ads is to keep ChatGPT free for a wider audience with fewer usage limits. The change applies only to lower-cost plans, while paid tiers such as Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education will remain ad-free.