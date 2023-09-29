OpenAI teaming up with Jony Ive to build the “iPhone of AI:” Report

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT and former Apple designer Jony Ive are in advanced talks with SoftBank's Masayoshi Son to raise more than $1 billion in funding to build the “iPhone of artificial intelligence", said a report by the Financial Times on Thursday.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos