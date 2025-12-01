LOGIN
Open AI Plans $1.4 TN Spend on Computing Power

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 01, 2025, 17:17 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 17:17 IST
OpenAI plans to invest $1.4 trillion in computing power, aiming to expand its AI capabilities, accelerate research, and support large-scale AI model development in the coming years.

