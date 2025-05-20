LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 20, 2025, 08:19 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 08:19 IST
Op Sindoor: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Briefs Parl Panel On 'Operation Sindoor' Fallout
Op Sindoor: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Briefs Parl Panel On 'Operation Sindoor' Fallout

There was no 'nuclear signalling' by Islamabad during the military conflict with Pakistan earlier this month, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified. Watch to know more!

