Op Sindoor: All-party delegation arrives in France, CDS reviews Northern & Western commandsIndia continues to expand its global outreach post Operation Sindoor. A nine-member all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has arrived in Paris to convey India's strong and clear stance against terrorism

