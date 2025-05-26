Published: May 26, 2025, 08:47 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 08:47 IST
Op Sindoor: All-party delegation arrives in France, CDS reviews Northern & Western commandsIndia continues to expand its global outreach post Operation Sindoor. A nine-member all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has arrived in Paris to convey India's strong and clear stance against terrorism
