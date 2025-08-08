LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Op Akhal: Fierce gun battle between security forces & terrorists in j&K
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 08, 2025, 19:14 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 19:14 IST
Op Akhal: Fierce gun battle between security forces & terrorists in j&K
Videos Aug 08, 2025, 19:14 IST

Op Akhal: Fierce gun battle between security forces & terrorists in j&K

The fierce gun battle that started last week in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district has entered its eighth day today with hundreds of troops involved in one of the biggest anti- terrorist operations.

Trending Topics

trending videos