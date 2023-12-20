Oops, He Did It Again! Joe Biden's 2023 Blunders

US President Joe Biden's gaffes are becoming more and more frequent but perhaps 2023 is the year he is going to close with a record number of them. From verbal slip-ups to near-fall incidents, Biden, whose age is often targeted by opposition leaders and remains a concern for voters, has had all. 81-year-old Biden has given hearty laughs to many and has shocked others with his blunder-prone personality. Here we have compiled a list of them rewinding his gaffes and oops moments in 2023.