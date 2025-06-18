Only Weapon That Can Destroy Iran's Nuclear Bunkers

As Israeli strikes fail to destroy Iran’s buried nuclear programme, Netanyahu pleads for U.S. intervention. The world’s most powerful conventional bomb, the Massive Ordnance Penetrator may be the only weapon capable of shattering Iran’s underground fortresses. With over 600 dead and the region on edge, will America unleash its secret super-bomb, or will diplomacy prevail? The next move could change the fate of the Middle East forever.