Only a handful of Santas get ready for Christmas cheer this year

Nov 30, 2021, 10:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Apart from shining and glittering tree, Christmas is also famous for an old man in a red suit- Santa Claus. They are getting ready in Berlin along with their angels, but with covid rising in Germany, the celebrations will be low-key.
