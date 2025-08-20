LOGIN
Online gaming tabled in Lok Sabha: India's crackdown on real-money gaming

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 19:29 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 19:29 IST
The Union Cabinet has cleared the Promotion & Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, setting the stage for what could be the most sweeping crackdown yet on India’s booming online gaming sector.

