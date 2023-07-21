Online gaming: Navigating the GST burden | The India Story

With the government imposing a 28% GST on online gaming, the industry is staring at an uncertain future. It says that the new tax policy will limit the ability to invest in new games, impact cash flows, and negatively impact business expansion. Experts have called for a comprehensive and transparent regulatory framework after consultations and deliberations from the industry. Vikram Chandra speaks to Ashneer Grover, Founder, and CEO of Crickpe, Dev Rana, Co-Founder of Humans of Football, and former executive director of RBI, Deepali Pant Joshi on the implications of the GST council’s announcements and what the gaming industry wants from the government only on The India Story.