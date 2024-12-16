India's "One Nation, One Election" bill is set to transform the electoral landscape by aligning all elections, including those for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, to be held simultaneously. This proposal aims to streamline the electoral process, reduce costs, and ensure greater political stability by consolidating voting schedules. The bill seeks to address issues like election fatigue and the disruption caused by frequent elections, making governance more efficient. If implemented, this initiative will reshape India's electoral system, impacting voters, political parties, and the entire democratic framework.