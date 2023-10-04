One month since launch, Aditya-L1 covers 920,000 km

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
India's Maiden Sun study Mission Aditya-L1 has completed one month of its 4 month Voyage in Space. The craft has travelled nearly for million kilometers away from the Earth. However, at its destination, there's some kind of traffic. In the next report, we will tell you more about how this traffic will be managed in space.

