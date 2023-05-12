ONDC goes big: Expands to 236 cities

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has expanded its operations to 236 cities in India, welcoming over 36,000 merchants. Ondc aims to level the playing field by providing small businesses with the same processes and technologies as industry giants like Amazon and Walmart. With ambitious goals to increase e-commerce penetration to 25% of consumer purchases, ONDC continues to revolutionize the landscape, empower small traders, and foster fair competition in the digital marketplace.