Omicron variant: UK confirms over 78,000 covid cases in last 24 hours

Dec 16, 2021, 10:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The arrival of the Omicron variant in Britain has sent covid infection cases spiraling. Britain has recorded the highest daily cases since the pandemic hit the country last year. Over 78,000 new cases have been confirmed in the UK in just one day.
