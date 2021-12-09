Omicron variant may pose higher reinfection risk but could be milder than Delta, says WHO

Dec 09, 2021, 06:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The WHO chief Tedros Adhanom has said that there is an increased risk of reinfection with the Omicron Variant. However, there is still evidence that it causes milder severity when compared to Delta variant.
