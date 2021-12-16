Omicron: UK reports over 78,000 new cases, highest spike in a day since January

UK has reported highest number of cases since the pandemic struck last year. Over 78,000 new cases have been confirmed in UK in a single day. The tally is around 10,000 more than the previous highest figure in the month of January this year. UK PM Boris Johnson had earlier stressed on the need of booster doses to combat the situation arising out of the new Omicron variant in the UK. In the wake of continuously rising cases of Omicron variant, Chief Medical Officer of England Prof Chris Whitty has asked people to get their booster doses as soon as possible.