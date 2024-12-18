Oman has stopped issuing new import permits for Indian chicken eggs, and its impact is being felt by the poultry industry in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal. Egg exporters in Namakkal say that a consignment of Indian eggs worth at least about 150 million rupees is currently stranded at the Sohar port in Oman. Coming on the heels of a move by Kuwait to impose weight restrictions on Indian eggs, exporters in Namakkal say that their business has significantly declined due to the actions of these two key egg-importing nations. Watch in for more details!