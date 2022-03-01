LIVE TV
Russia Ukraine Crisis
Gravitas
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Russia Ukraine Crisis
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Ukraine Under Attack
'Russia will compensate the damage': Kremlin on Western sanctions
Ukraine invasion: Belarus gives up non-nuclear status, approves hosting Russian forces permanently
Russia-owned TASS news agency hacked, anti-Putin messages displayed
Vatican 'ready to help' negotiations with Russia
Russia, Ukraine start first talks since Moscow assault
Belarus might send troops to support Russia's invasion, says anonymous US intel officer
Central Bank of Russia hikes key rate to 20% from 9.5% amid sanctions
West pledges more military aid to Ukraine. But will it reach Kyiv in time?
US, UK, EU to put crippling sanctions on Russian central bank
UK to ban Russian ships from British ports over Ukraine invasion: Report
Ukraine: Torn between West and Russia
Ukraine attack: Wars in Europe since fall of Berlin Wall
Oligarchs feel the pinch of sanctions, lose over $126 billion
Mar 01, 2022, 08:00 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
As Vladimir Putin’s war machine destroys lives in Ukraine and sanctions plunge the Russian economy into a tailspin. Over 116 billionaires have lost more than $126 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Read in App