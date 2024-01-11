videos
Oldest surviving piece of post to be auctioned for $2 million
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 11, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
The oldest surviving piece of post stamped with the world's first adhesive postage stamp is going up for auction for $2 million. Watch this report to know more details!
