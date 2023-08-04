videos
Oil markets set for sixth week of gains
WION Video Team
Updated:
Aug 04, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
In this segment of the global market roundup, a market wrap of Asia Pacific markets is trading mixed as rising bond yields continue to put pressure on equities in the wake of the US credit downgrade.
