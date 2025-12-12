LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Official: Taiwan Monitoring Amid Potential Large-Scale PLA Drills

Official: Taiwan Monitoring Amid Potential Large-Scale PLA Drills

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 12, 2025, 14:19 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 14:19 IST
Official: Taiwan Monitoring Amid Potential Large-Scale PLA Drills
A Taiwanese official says the government is closely monitoring signs of potential large-scale military drills by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Trending Topics

trending videos