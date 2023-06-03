Odisha Train Crash | PM Modi: All possible assistance being given to those affected | India

At least 288 people were killed and over 900 injured in an accident on Friday, June 2, after an accident involving three trains. The horrific accident happened when the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, headed toward Chennai, derailed. It collided with a good train on the adjacent track, causing the rear carriage of the Coromandel Express to veer off onto the third track. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, coming from the opposite direction on the third track, rammed into the derailed coaches.