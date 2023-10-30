ODI World Cup: Giant-killers Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka | Sports News

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
The race to make the semifinal of the ICC World Cup is still very much alive for 1996 Champions Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Both teams will battle for two crucial points in Pune on Monday and come into the game on the back of big big wins. Dav Whatmore, who guided Sri Lanka to their only World Cup title in 1996, sets up the clash with Wion Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.

