ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka slip to record defeat against India

Sri Lanka suffered an embarrassing 302-run loss to India in Mumbai with the difference in class between both sides very evident. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 against India in the Asia Cup final in September and it was Deja vu as the top-five batters combined for a total of 2 runs. Sri Lanka slid to 14 for five and the lack of application was pretty evident. Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore was extremely disappointed by the Sri Lankan batters as a poor campaign went from bad to worse.