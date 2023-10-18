ODI World Cup 2023: IND vs BAN Podcast

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
The Indian team is in search of a fourth consecutive win as they take on Bangladesh in their latest ODI World Cup contest on Thursday (Oct 19) in Pune. Riding on their latest success against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma’s men will look to continue their impressive run as they take on another neighbour Bangladesh. So can India continue their free-flowing run or will Bangladesh repeat the heroics of 2007 when they upset Team India in the West Indies? Here are Aditya Pimpale and former World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore discussing in detail on the contest.

