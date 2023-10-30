ODI World Cup 2023: English Cricket’s Biggest Collapse

Is it the beginning of the end for English Cricket’s golden generation after their latest defeat to India in the ODI World Cup on Sunday? The 100-run defeat against India has seen another low for the defending champions as they occupy the bottom spot after six matches and are also in danger of missing out on the Champions Trophy in 2025. So was Team India’s performance a great treat or are England on a low with the latest defeat? Here are Aditya Pimpale and Gautam Sodhi discussing in detail the latest English debacle.