ODI World Cup 2023: England beat New Zealand by 79 runs in a rain-affected 2nd ODI

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
After the contest had been truncated to 34 overs per team due to morning rain, Livingstone savaged an unbeaten 95 to push England to a reasonable score. After falling down by 4.2 overs and 8-3, England superbly recovered to post 226-7 and dismiss New Zealand for 147 on Sunday, winning the second game of their one-day international series by 79 runs.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos