ODI World Cup 2023: Can Pakistan stay alive in the semi-final race?

Pakistan looked down and out a week ago after defeats against Afghanistan and South Africa but the dice has rolled in the favour of the 1992 Word Champions and they are still very much alive. If they beat New Zealand on Saturday then both teams will be level on eight points and that will keep the semi-final race open heading into the last set of matches in this World Cup. New Zealand have lost three consecutive games and key pacer Matt Henry is now out of the tournament. If the Kiwis win then Pakistan are out and this is a day game in Bengaluru. Former Pakistan coach Dav Whatmore sets up this intriguing contest with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.