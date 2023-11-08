ODI World Cup 2023: Can India end World Cup semifinal jinx?

India has booked their place in the semifinals of the ODI World Cup as the Men in Blue are thrashing opponents left, right, and centre. While Rohit Sharma’s men look ruthless with their approach, a certain section of fans is worried about whether the Indian team could fumble at the wrong stage. With the semifinals fast approaching, the fear is will there be a repeat of the 2019 and 2022 World Cups where India faced elimination despite dominating the initial stage. So to discuss more, Gautam Sodhi joins Aditya Pimpale for this latest edition of the World Cup podcast.