ODI World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa square off in key clash

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
The ODI World Cup 2023 will see the clash of two traditional rivals as South Africa take on Australia in the ODI World Cup. Over the years, the two teams have served classic encounters going back to the famous 1999 semifinals. With South Africa in red-hot form and Australia losing to India this will be a key battle in the ODI World Cup. Here are Aditya Pimpale and former World Cup winning coach with Sri Lanka Dav Whatmore discussing in the latest podcast.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos