ODI WC: Why do South Africa choke during run chases?

South Africa's bid to win a first-ever World Cup is on shaky ground after an absolute mauling against India. The hosts went out of their comfort zone by batting first in Kolkata and challenged South Africa's mighty batting unit to come up with the goods while chasing. India's bowlers opened old wounds as the Proteas mentally disintegrated in the face of an extremely challenging target and some tight bowling. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore believes South Africa's approach was completely wrong with no batter showing any sort of intent.