ODI WC: Which two teams will join India and South Africa in the semis?
The race for a semi-final berth at the ICC Cricket World Cup is heating up. India have qualified and South Africa are all but through to the last-four. As things stand Australia, New Zealand, and Afghanistan are on eight points with Pakistan in with a chance of getting to eight on Saturday. Which two teams will make it through? 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore tells us who he thinks will eventually complete the final four.