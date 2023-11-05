ODI WC: Should India rest Kohli & Rohit for the Netherlands game?

The Indian Cricket team has been unstoppable at the ICC World Cup with eight wins in eight matches so far. India is guaranteed to finish top of the table following the group stage and the first phase of the tournament ends on November 12 with India taking on the Netherlands in Bengaluru. India's rotation policy leading up to the World Cup has been spot on with key players fresh and ready to go. Is it time for the team management to give the team a break and rest Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah for the final game? 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore certainly thinks so.