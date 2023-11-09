ODI WC: New Zealand set to face India in S/F after beating Sri Lanka

The rain stayed away in Bengaluru and New Zealand chased down 172 in 23.2 overs to beat 1996 World Champions Sri Lanka. New Zealand's Net Run Rate of 0.743 means Pakistan will have to beat England by 287 runs and Afghanistan will need a 438-run margin of victory against South Africa to go through. These are highly improbable scenarios and effectively the Kiwis are through to a fifth consecutive World Cup Semi-final and will play India in Mumbai on November 15. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore gives his verdict on why Pakistan missed out.