ODI WC: Mohammed Shami breaks the record for best figures by an Indian in an ODI

Mohammed Shami ripped through New Zealand's batting line-up at the Wankhede Stadium in the ICC World up semi-final and finished with figures of 7/57. It is his third five-wicket haul of the tournament and takes him to the top of the wicket-taking charts in the tournament. Shami has 23 wickets, one more than Australia's Adam Zampa but has played three fewer matches. Shami was determined to make up for his dropped catch of Kane Williamson and delivered a Player of the Match performance in Mumbai as the Kiwis fell 70 short. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore gave Shami his first break with the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team and is immensely proud of his record-breaking performances at this World Cup.