ODI WC: Mathews & Sri Lanka fume after controversial dismissal

Bangladesh Captain Shakib al Hasan's World Cup is over after he picked up an injury in the win over Sri Lanka on Monday. Shakib was Player of the Match in that game but it is his actions as a Captain that have divided the sport. Angelo Mathews was declared timed out by the umpires following an appeal from Shakib after his helmet strap broke as he took guard following the dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama. Mathews has accused Bangladesh of stooping low and termed Shakib's actions as disgraceful. That dismissal has reignited the debate over the relevance of the Spirit of Cricket. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore weighs in.