Virat Kohli has equaled Sachin Tendulkar's mark of 49 ODI centuries after a battling 101* against South Africa in Kolkata. Tendulkar got to the mark in his 451st innings while Kohli has reached the mark in 175 fewer innings. Kohli got to the mark on his 35th birthday and 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore believes this was one of his better hundreds considering the tricky nature of the Eden Gardens pitch.