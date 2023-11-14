ODI WC: India face their bogey team New Zealand in S/F

India face their 'bogey' team New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ODI World Cup in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium. The heartbreak of the 2019 semi-final loss in Manchester is still fresh in the minds of the Indian fans when Mahendra Singh Dhoni was run out by Martin Guptill. The Men in Blue lost that semi-final by 18 runs. However, India beat the kiwis by four wickets in the group stage to end a 20-year wiat for a win over New Zealand in a global tournament. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore and former New Zealand international Chris Harris set up the clash with Wion Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.