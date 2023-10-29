ODI WC: Hosts India take on holders England in Lucknow

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
Hosts India take on defending champions England in match no. 29 of the ICC ODI World Cup. This was one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament when the schedule was announced but the three lions have fallen off the cliff and are all but out. The men in blue, on the other hand, have remained perfect. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore breaks down the key battles in a conversation with Wion's Nikhil Mathur.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos